Neal Mohan Takes Over Susan Wojcicki As New YouTube CEO; Know Everything About Indian-American

YOUTUBE is set to get a new Chief Executive Officer Neal Mohan after its present CEO, Susan Wojcicki announced that she would step down from her position. Mohan had been serving as the Chief Product Officer for the Google-owned online video platform, which is the largest in the world.

He is set to become a member of an expanding group of Indian-origin CEOs with top tech companies in the United States. His predecessor had served in this role for nine years before stepping down.

“Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead,” he said in a tweet.

Who is Neal Mohan?

1. 49-year old Mohan is a Stanford graduate in Electrical engineering who started his professional career in 1996 with accenture.

2. He later joined a start up net gravity, a content personalisation company, which was later acquired by an online advertising firm DoubleClick. Which in turn was acquired by Google in 2007.

3. For about eight years he also served as a senior vice president of display and video advertising at Google.

4. With Google, Mohan worked to advance its advertising products like AdWords, AdSense, and Double Click. He became the Chief Product officer for the company’s subsidiary YouTube in 2015.

5. He was also one of the key persons behind launching some of YouTube’s most famous products - YouTube Music, YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, and Shorts.

6. Besides Google, Neal also has prior experience of working as a top management level executive with Microsoft. There he was the manager of corporate strategy.

7. He is also a board member of two other companies - personal styling service stitch fix and a Biotech company 23andMe.

Who is his Susan Wojciki whose shoes Mohan is going to fill?

The outgoing CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki had assumes her position after serving as senior Vice-President for ad products at Google. In her role as the CEO she served the company for nine years since 2014.

“Today, after nearly 25 years at @Google, I’m stepping back to start a new chapter. I'm inspired every day by creators around the world who bring people together on @YouTube. It's been an honor to have a front row seat to this incredible community,” she said on Twitter.

The 54-year old Susan Wojcicki also said she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects I'm passionate about", according to a report by Reuters.

