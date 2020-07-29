The Australian peninsula is home to diverse wild species that are nearly found nowhere else in the world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Australian continent faces the wildest forest fires in the longest time, heading to a heavy loss of biodiversity. The forest fires in Australia started in September 2019 and had been blazing since then, killing thousands of animals, including many rare species. The Australian peninsula is home to diverse wild species that are nearly found nowhere else in the world.

According to a report by WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) the forest blaze has displaced around 3 billion animals from the place of their natural habitation, stating it as "worst wildlife disaster in modern history."

The Australian forest fires were a natural and yearly issue that the country had been witnessing for a long time, but the outrage of the conflagration this time is uncontrollable. Apart from the poor animals that had to displace due to the fires, it also led to the death of around 33 people.

In the middle of what the continent is facing from last year, till January, around 1.25 billion animals had been killed in New South Wales and Victoria. Scathing approximately 11.46 million hectares of area.

The Australian government in February had marked 113 animal species that were in the need of urgent help due to the bush fire, as the movement made by the animals away from the fire was not enough to survive the wildfires, lack of food and shelter was next.

As per a report by BBC, Australian temperate forests and grasslands faced a minimum loss of 30% in the past months.

Dealing with the unprecedented blaze the Australian government has decided to invest $50m (£27m; $35m) for saving its diverse wildlife and ecosystem. While environmentalists are not at peace with the monetary pledge, according to them, Australia should encourage its conservation laws as the fires could potentially prove to be a recurring phenomenon.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta