NIA Crackdown On PFI Continues; Raids Underway In 6 States, Over 100 Detained

IN ITS crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided multiple locations across seven states including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra among others. Over 100 people have been detained today also from these states where raids are still underway.

The states where NIA along with other central agencies and state police is conducting raids are Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, ANI reported. On September 22, more than 105 PFI members were arrested by the NIA and the ED, while some 200 others were detained.