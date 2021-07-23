Seeing the situation, New South Wales has urged Canberra to send more doses of vaccine as well as resources in order to help the people living in the Australian state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Australia's largest city, Sydney, is going through the worst Covid outbreak. On Friday, the state leaders have called the situation a 'National Emergency' and cited rise in Delta variant cases for the worrisome spread of the virus. On the other hand, no substantial effect of the month-long lockdown has been witnessed in the city.

Seeing the situation, New South Wales has urged Canberra to send more doses of vaccine as well as resources in order to help the people living in the Australian state. New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said, "We have an obligation on behalf of the nation to contain the virus," she further added, "There is no doubt that the numbers are not going in the right direction."

Since the virus is spreading at a rapid speed half the country's 25 million people are facing lockdown. Berejiklian said that in a situation like this, the government must emphasis on the mass-vaccine rollout.

On Friday, the New South Wales reported a total number of 136 cases, the number in itself is said to be a record during the outbreak. On the other hand, the total tally of cases has now reached 1,782.

She informed that only 12 per cent of people have been fully vaccinated in the country. The delay in vaccination happened due to the problem with supplies of Pfizer vaccines as well as safety concerns of the AstraZeneca vaccine. "We need, at least, more first doses of Pfizer," Berejiklian said, adding that the Covid restrictions in Sydney may go on till the month of October.

She also made an announcement regarding the non-essential workers as she said that they will not be allowed to leave some specific areas of Sydney as the government has implemented stricter rules for the lockdown.

"It is fairly apparent that we will not be close to zero (cases) next Friday," Berejiklian said. "We will have a clearer view next week on what August, September, and October look like."

On Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitted the fact that the target for vaccination had not been met meanwhile he also apologised for the country's slow vaccine rollout,

"I take responsibility for the vaccination programme. I also take responsibility for the challenges we've had," he said. "Obviously, some things are within our control, some things that are not."

