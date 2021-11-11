New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: NASA's Perseverance Rover on Mars has captured something unseen and unique. In a Tweet on Tuesday NASA's Perseverance rover said that in search of evidence of interest for scientists, it scratched the Martian surface with a tool attached to its robotic arm while wandering around and discovered something that no one has seen before.

Sharing the pictures of unseen discovery, NASA's Perseverance wrote, "Peering inside to look at something no one's ever seen. I've abraded a small patch of this rock to remove the surface layer and get a look underneath. Zeroing in on my next target for #Sampling Mars."

Take a look at the pictures here:

The recent discovery by the Mars Rover has raised curiosity about the possibility of the existence of life on Mars. Earlier, NASA had released images of the Red Planet as seen by Perseverance which included raw images that the rover captured on Mars.

NASA in search of a life of Mars has sent several machines and tools to its surface since the year 1970. But it is the first time that Mars Rover has looked under the surface in the Jezero Crater region. It may shed light on whether water existed on Mars or not, and if this planet could become habitable for humans one day.

Sample collected by NASA's MARS Rover will be used in further research. The space agency has also planned to land humans on Mars to explore it and also collect samples. Currently, NASA's Rover is collecting samples from all over Mar while hovering around the planet.

As per the release of NASA, Rover's mission on Mars include, collecting the samples, sample sealing and storing onboard, and depositing the samples on the surface. Perseverance Mars Rover will have to collect at least 20 samples during its life on Mars. The rover is accompanied by a small helicopter, named Ingenuity, which recently completed its 15th flight.

