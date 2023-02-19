NASA's Parker Solar Probe Instrument Goes Offline, Spacecraft Remains Healthy; What's Next

THE PARKER Probe, NASA's miracle spacecraft that virtually touches the sun, is in trouble. Designed to measure various properties of the solar wind by taking a series of close rounds of the sun, including its speed, temperature, and magnetic field. It is on a mission to "touch the sun," and according to NASA, it is flying closer to the sun than any spacecraft before it.

Notably, the scientists need to study everything about the sun, but unfortunately, an instrument on NASA's Parker Solar Probe has crashed. The space agency announced on its blog that the instrument had gone unexpectedly offline.But can it be considered an end to the mission?

Well, no, as the team on this mission is expecting that the Parker Solar Probe will come online soon.

"It happened during the application of an approved flight software patch to the Energetic Particle Instrument (EPI-Hi). An anomaly review board determined the instrument was power cycled prematurely before the new patch was completely loaded," NASA said in a brief Parker Solar Probe update, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

However, the bad news is that the instrument will now be off for several weeks as the geometry between the instrument and sun, besides the solar radio frequency interference, will also prevent a good uplink. Normal operations are expected to resume for the EPI-Hi following the blackout period on March 12. But what is the Parker Solar Probe?

Parker Solar Probe was launched in 2018 with the goal of investigating the mysteries of the Sun. It can travel at a speed of 500000 kmph, which enables quick entry and exit to prevent any damage from the sun.

The data collected by the Parker Solar Probe is obtained during a super-close fly-by of the sun, where the spacecraft is exposed to high temperatures and is also exposed to very fast speeds. These flybys occur approximately once every five months, and the upcoming flyby, which will mark the 15th in the mission's history, will reach its peak on March 17, as reported by Space.com.