NASA's much awaited launch of James Webb Telescope is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 25. Reported as the largest and most powerful space telescope ever built, Webb telescope is expected to unlock the secrets of the universe that astrophysicists worldwide always looked evidence for.

The mission is led by NASA, in partnership with European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

According to NASA, James Webb telescope will solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.

Why the world of scientists is excited about Webb Telescope?

The release of first ever photograph of black hole in 2019 and detection of gravitation waves in 2016 are considered as two of the most significant findings about outer space in twenty first century so far.

Both these findings took place through the telescopes that did not have capabilities to look in the infrared spectrum.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can see through the planetary or non planetary objects much deeper into the universe, and see through space obstructions such as gas clouds. JWST will be positioned about a million miles from Earth, at a spot known as L2.

L2 is a position directly behind Earth in the line joining the Sun and the Earth. It would be shielded from the Sun by the Earth as it goes around the Sun, in sync with the Earth.

The instruments on board JWST have not very complex functions as per Earth's standards: an infrared camera to take images of in space and the spectrometers to break the incoming infrared light into different colours for analysis on the Earth. The idea of Webb Telescope being an engineering marvel stems from its positioning in the space that'll be able to give scientists a farther photographic view of the space never seen before.

Webb Telescope launch time and how to watch

The launch is scheduled to take place at around 6:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, December 25. The launch will take place from French Guiana.

NASA will be livestreaming James Webb’s launch on NASA Live as well as on NASA's YouTube channel and NASA app.

