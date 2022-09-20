NASA's Insight Lander Captures Sound Of 'Marsquakes' | Watch

NATIONAL Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has detected seismic waves from four space rocks that crashed on Mars in the past two years.

For the first time, NASA's Insight has captured the sound of a meteroid striking Mars. Taking to Twitter, the space agency shared a small clip and explained that the Insight Lander brought a seismometer to the red planet in order to measure "Marsquakes". "It's the first time seismic signals from a meteroid impact have been detected on another planet," said the space agency.

Further, it explained the sound that can also be heard in the small video clip. "This meteroid impact sounds like a "bloop" due to a particular atmospheric effect heard when a bass sounds arrive before high-pitched sounds," NASA added.

What's that? Oh, just the sound of new craters being made on Mars. Sound up for the latest from the @NASAInSight lander, whose seismometer picked up the signal of a meteoroid hitting the Martian atmosphere, breaking up, and hitting the ground:

The agency didn't only share the sound but also revealed pictures of the red planet. The official Twitter handle of the Insight Mission said, "My surroundings are peaceful and tranquil, allowing me to pick up vibrations from deep inside Mars." It further added, “But in a first, I’ve also captured seismic waves from a more dramatic source: several meteoroids impacting miles away."

"The first of the four confirmed meteoroids – the term used for space rocks before they hit the ground – made the most dramatic entrance: It entered Mars’ atmosphere on Sept. 5, 2021, exploding into at least three shards that each left a crater behind," said the agency.

My surroundings are peaceful and tranquil, allowing me to pick up vibrations from deep inside Mars. But in a first, I’ve also captured seismic waves from a more dramatic source: several meteoroids impacting miles away.







Additionally, it informed that Insight's seismometer has detected more than 1,300 marsquakes. " Provided by France’s space agency, the Centre National d’Études Spatiales, the instrument is so sensitive that it can detect seismic waves from thousands of miles away," said NASA.

"But the Sept. 5, 2021, event marks the first time an impact was confirmed as the cause of such waves," it added.

NASA also mentioned that the team of Insight suspects that other impacts may have been obscured by noise from wind or by seasonal changes in the atmosphere. However, it also said that scientists expect to find more hiding after the distinctive seismic signature of an impact on Mars has been discovered.