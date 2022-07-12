NASA Releases First Images By James Webb Telescope; Know All About Most Powerful Space Spyglass

The James Webb Space Telescope is the premier space science observatory of the next decade. (Image Credits: NASA)

Expanding the perspective on how we see the universe, US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) released the debut photo from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope - an image of a galaxy cluster revealing the most detailed glimpse of the early universe ever seen.

The preview event showcased images of SMACS 0723, where a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them known as 'gravitational lensing'. The space telescope's view of Stephan's Quintet will reveal the way galaxies interact with one another.

The highly anticipated release of its first imagery follows six months of remotely unfurling Webb's various components, aligning its mirrors and calibrating instruments. With Webb now finely tuned and fully focused, scientists will embark on a competitively selected list of missions exploring the evolution of galaxies, the life cycles of stars, the atmospheres of distant exoplanets and the moons of our outer solar system.

What is James Webb Telescope?

The USD 9 billion Webb observatory, the largest and most powerful space science telescope ever launched, was designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the known universe, ushering in a revolutionary era of astronomical discovery. Webb was constructed under contract by aerospace giant Northrop Grumman Corp. It was launched to space for NASA and its European and Canadian counterparts on Christmas Day 2021 from French Guiana, on the northeastern coast of South America.

Built to view its subjects chiefly in the infrared spectrum, Webb is about 100 times more sensitive than its 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, which operates mainly at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.

The much larger light-collecting surface of Webb's primary mirror - an array of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-coated beryllium metal - enables it to observe objects at greater distances, thus further back in time, than Hubble or any other telescope.

All five of Webb's initial targets were previously known to scientists. Among them are two enormous clouds of gas and dust blasted into space by stellar explosions to form incubators for new stars - the Carina Nebula and the Southern Ring Nebula, each thousand light-years away from Earth.

The collection also includes galaxy clusters known as Stephan's Quintet, which was first discovered in 1877 and encompassed several galaxies described by NASA as "locked in a cosmic dance of repeated close encounters."

NASA will also present Webb's first spectrographic analysis of an exoplanet - one roughly half the mass of Jupiter that lies more than 1,100 light-years away - revealing the molecular signatures of filtered light passing through its atmosphere.

(With Reuters Inputs)