NASA study predicts that a 'wobble' in the moon's orbit combined with rising sea levels due to climate change will cause devastating floods on Earth by the 2030s.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As climate change continues to adversely affect weather conditions, especially in the United States a new study has linked extreme weather conditions with Earth's neighbour and its only natural satellite, the moon. The study has been conducted by the American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA. It predicts that a 'wobble' in the moon's orbit combined with rising sea levels due to climate change will cause devastating floods on Earth.

The study was published on June 21 in the journal Nature Climate Change. It says 'nuisance floods' that currently occur in coastal areas when the tide reaches about 2 feet above the daily average high tide will become more problematic as they will cover the streets and homes, affecting everyday life in the near future.

NASA has predicted that these nuisance floods will become more frequent and irregular by the mid-2030s. As a result, a majority of US coastline will see three to four times increase in high tides for at least a decade.

The agency has also warned that these floods are expected to cluster together over the span of just a few months. “Low-lying areas near sea level are increasingly at risk and suffering due to the increased flooding, and it will only get worse,” Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said.

He added, “The combination of the Moon’s gravitational pull, rising sea levels, and climate change will continue to exacerbate coastal flooding on our coastlines and across the world."

Explaining this phenomenon the study's lead author Phil Thompson said that the wobble in the Moon's orbit takes 18.6 years to complete. Although it has always been there, but now it has become dangerous because of the rising sea levels due to the Earth's warming. By the 2030s, the wobble will severely affect normal life, especially in coastal areas.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha