NASA Cancels Artemis-1 Launch For 3rd Time As Strong Tropical Storm Hits Florida

THE National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Saturday called off Tuesday's plans to launch Artemis 1, the U.S. return to the moon after five decades, noting concerns about a tropical storm headed to Florida, reported the news agency Reuters.

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, the storm Ian is likely to hit Florida which is home to the Kennedy Space Center, next week and is expected to become a major hurricane.

Meanwhile, it is the third time that the launch of Artemis 1 has been delayed. Hydrogen fuel leaks and other technical issues caused the previous scrubs.

The entire state, however, is in the cone showing the probable path of the storm's center — including NASA's Kennedy Space Centre. But a rollback late Sunday or early Monday likely would mean a lengthy delay for the test flight, possibly pushing it into November.

Earlier, NASA had scheduled the aunch Artemis-1 moon mission rocket on August 29, 2022. However, due to some reasons or the other, the launch has been delaying.

Given the forecast uncertainties, NASA decided Saturday to call off the launch attempt which was to take place on Tuesday, and instead prepare the 322-foot (98-metre) rocket for a possible return to its hangar.

Managers will decide Sunday whether to haul it off the launch pad.

As per reports, if the rocket remains at the pad, NASA can plan for a launch on October 2, the last opportunity before a two-week blackout period.

According to NASA, Artemis-1 will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence on the Moon for decades to come. During this flight, the spacecraft will launch on the most powerful rocket in the world and fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown.

It will travel 280,000 miles from Earth, thousands of miles beyond the Moon over the course of about a four to six-week mission. Orion will stay in space longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking to a space station and return home faster and hotter than ever before.

The mission is planned for a duration of 42 days, 3 hours, 20 minutes.

"This is a mission that truly will do what hasn’t been done and learn what isn’t known,” Mike Sarafin, Artemis I mission manager at NASA Headquarters in Washington had said earlier.

(With inputs from the agency)