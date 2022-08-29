NASA Artemis-1 'Historic Lunar Mission' Postponed Due To Glitch In Engine

The launch of NASA's most powerful rocket, Artemis-1 has been postponed after engineers examined an apparent crack in some thermal protection material within the core stage, and were trouble-shooting an additional issue with one of the rocket's four engines.

Taking to Twitter, NASA on Monday announced, "The launch of #Artemis I is no longer happening today as teams work through an issue with an engine bleed. Teams will continue to gather data, and we will keep you posted on the timing of the next launch attempt."

Earlier, the space agency has put the launch on hold at T-40 minutes. "The countdown clock is on a hold at T-40 minutes. The hydrogen team of the @NASA_SLS rocket is discussing plans with the #Artemis I launch director. Operational commentary continues at nasa.gov," the space agency had informed.

The countdown was halted about 40 minutes before launch time as the 32-story-tall, two-stage Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion crew capsule awaited liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The U.S. space agency cited a problem on one of the rocket's main engines, after launch teams had begun filling its core fuel tanks with super-cooled liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants. Mission engineers struggled to properly condition that engine to the right temperature for launch, the agency said.

NASA did not give a new launch date but said its first available backup launch opportunity was set for Friday, Sept. 2.

Whether the agency sticks with that date depends on how quickly engineers can resolve the engine issue. The subsequent launch opportunity is Monday, Sept. 5.

meanwhile, the Artemis-1 will be the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence on the Moon for decades to come. During this flight, the spacecraft will launch on the most powerful rocket in the world and fly farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown. It will travel 280,000 miles from Earth, thousands of miles beyond the Moon over the course of about a four to six-week mission. Orion will stay in space longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking to a space station and return home faster and hotter than ever before.

The program, named for the goddess who was Apollo's twin sister in ancient Greek mythology, aims to return astronauts to the moon as early as 2025 after a five-decade hiatus. It also seeks to establish a long-term lunar colony as a stepping stone to even more ambitious future voyages sending humans to Mars.

The maiden voyage of the SLS-Orion, a mission dubbed Artemis-1, is intended to put the 5.75-million-pound vehicle through its paces and push design limits before the National Aeronautics and Space Administration deems it reliable to carry astronauts. Billed as the most powerful, complex rocket in the world, the SLS represents the biggest new vertical launch system the U.S. space agency has built since the Saturn V flown during the Apollo moon program of the 1960s and 70s.