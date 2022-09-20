7 Children Among 13 Killed After Myanmar Army Helicopter Attacks School: Report

Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar. (Reuters Photo)

In a horrific incident, at least 13 people including 7 children were killed after an army helicopter in Myanmar fired at a school, local media outlets reported citing residents of the nearby areas. A total of 17 people have also been injured in the gruesome attack.

Turkish broadcaster TRT World, citing the army, has reported that the attack was carried out on the building as it was used by rebels. The incident took place on Friday in the village of Let Yet Kone in the central Sagaing region, the TRT World report said.

It further stated that the army helicopters had opened fire on the school housed in a Buddhist monastery in the village. Some children were killed on the spot by the shooting, while others died after troops entered the village.

Quoting two residents, the report further stated that the bodies were later transported by the military to a township 11 kilometres away and buried. The Myanmar military junta took control of the country following a coup on February 1 in 2020. Myanmar's junta has carried out a nationwide crackdown to suppress those opposing military rule.

The junta's systematic and pervasive abuses, including mass killings, torture, arbitrary arrests, and indiscriminate attacks on civilians, amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes, Human Rights Watch alleged. Since the coup in February, security forces have killed at least 1,600 people and detained more than 12,000, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.