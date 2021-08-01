Last month, India had also evacuated 50 diplomats and ITBP personnel from the Kandahar consulate after the Taliban seized key areas around the city.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: With the fighting between the Afghan defence forces and Taliban intensifying, multiple rockets on Sunday morning hit the Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan, said officials while adding that repair work is underway and flight operations are expected to resume the services later in the day.

"At least three rockets strike Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan, as Taliban press their offensive across the country. Due to this all flights from the airport have been cancelled," AFP quoted Kandahar airport chief Massoud Pashtun as saying.

Kandahar has become the hotbed between the Taliban and the Afghan forces after the United States (US) and its NATO allies started withdrawing their troops from the war-torn country. Last month, India had also evacuated 50 diplomats and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from the Kandahar consulate after the Taliban seized key areas around the city.

The Kandahar airport is one of the crucial air bases in southern Afghanistan as it provides the logistics and air support needed to keep the militants from overrunning Afghanistan's second-biggest city. However, its capture could affect the balance in Afghanistan as the Taliban continues expanding its territorial claims.

37 militants killed in airstrikes in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, nearly 37 militants were killed in the Dasht-e-Lili area of Jawzjan province on Sunday after Afghan fighter planes targeted a convoy of the Taliban. The officials said that nearly 13 motorbikes and some vehicles of the militants were also destroyed during the operations.

"Acting on a tip-off, the fighter planes struck a convoy of Taliban rebels in Dasht-e-Lili area and Murghab village on Saturday, killing 37 insurgents and injuring 14 others," an Afghan officials said while speaking to Xinhua.

Earlier, the US had also conducted similar airstrikes in Afghanistan to hault the Taliban offensive. The US has said that airstrikes against the Taliban would continue to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma