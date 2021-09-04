Afghanistan Conflict: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is also known as 'Mullah Brother', was given the nickname of 'Baradar', which means 'brother', by Mohammed Omar.

Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: The Taliban, which captured the capital city of Kabul on August 15, is all set to form the new government in Afghanistan with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar leading it. The announcement of the new Afghan government will be declared on Saturday, the group's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid has confirmed.

Born in 1968, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is commonly known as 'Mullah Brother', is the co-founder of the Taliban and the de facto leader of the group. He was given the nickname of 'Baradar', which means 'brother', by Mohammed Omar. He is the only surviving Taliban leader who was personally appointed by Omar.

Baradar, who hails from the Uruzgan Province, held several key positions, including deputy minister of defence, in the Taliban government after the group captured Afghanistan and formed its government for the first time in 1996. However, he fled Afghanistan in 2001 after the United States-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) alliance attacked Afghanistan.

In 2010, he was imprisoned in Pakistan for unknown reasons. However, he was released in 2018 after a request by the US after which he was appointed a deputy leader of the Taliban. Later in January 2019, he was also appointed as the Taliban's chief of political office in Doha. A year later, he signed the Doha Agreement -- a peace agreement between the US and Taliban to end the 20-year-old war in Afghanistan.

On August 17, 2021, two days after the fall of Kabul, Baradar had returned to Afghanistan to discuss the formation of a new government in the war-ravaged country. "It was never expected that we will have victory in Afghanistan. Now comes the test. We must meet the challenge of serving and securing our nation, and giving it a stable life going forward," he had said after the Taliban captured Kabul.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma