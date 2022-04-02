New Delhi | ANI: Ahead of the no-confidence vote in National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called for nationwide protests in Pakistan.

Addressing people during a Q&A session, Imran Khan asked the people of Pakistan to take to the streets today and tomorrow to protest against the no-confidence motion moved against him by the Opposition, who he called "traitors".

"If it had been another country where such things were happening, people would have moved to the streets. I call on all of you to move to the streets today and tomorrow. You should do so for your conscience, in the interest of this nation," he said.

He also urged the youth of Pakistan to agitate and raise their voice against the conspiracy by external forces. He claimed that the Opposition leaders are seeking power to dispose of the corruption cases against them.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that the "foreign conspirators are auctioning Pakistani politicians like goats" and called on the Pakistani youth to not forgive the "traitors"

This comes as Pakistan is in political turmoil after the Opposition brought a no-trust motion against Imran Khan. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. However, Khan has exuded confidence in the failure of this motion.

Meanwhile, the no-trust vote against the Imran Khan government was deferred to April 3 in Pakistan's National Assembly. The proceedings of the National Assembly were adjourned till April 3 soon after it met on Thursday to discuss the no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan is the third Prime Minister to face the no-confidence motion in Pakistan.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha