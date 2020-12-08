Nepal finally announced newly-measured height of Mount Everest after working for a year on processing data regarding the measurement of the world's highest peak.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: With Nepal measuring the height of the world's highest peak, the Mount Everest continues to be the tallest mountain on Planet Earth at 8848.86 metres. Nepal Foreign Minister has announced that the height of the Mount Everest is 8,848.86 metres (29,031 feet).

On Tuesday, Nepal finally announced newly-measured height of Mount Everest after working for a year on processing data regarding the measurement of the world's highest peak.

Earlier, the Department of Survey sent an invitation to all the media outlets and representative to inform about the planned event on Tuesday to announce about the new height.

"We will be hosting a program to announce the new height on Tuesday afternoon at our office. People who actively took part in this procedure also are scheduled to be felicitated on the occasion," Sushil Narsingh Rajbhandari, Deputy Director General at Survey Department of Himalayan Nation confirmed to ANI.

8848.86 metres is the newly-measured height of Mount Everest, Nepal's Foreign Minister announces. pic.twitter.com/Fnxh1liY98 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

The government of Nepal also coordinated with China in its domestic efforts to measure the mountain's height. Measured in 1954 by Survey of India, 8,848 metres is the widely accepted and recognized height of Sagarmatha, the Nepali name for the famed world's tallest peak.

Nepal took the initiation to measure the height of the world's tallest peak after speculations that widely accepted that the height of 8,848 metres might not be the actual length after the 2015 earthquake which shook the nation.

