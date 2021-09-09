The American Academy of Pediatrics in a report published on Tuesday said more than 250,000 children tested positive for Coronavirus in the last week of August as schools reopened amid the pandemic.

More than 1 million new Covid cases were reported in the US during this period which means one of every four new cases in the country was among children.

Data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows about 2,500 children were hospitalized with Covid-19 in the week up to 6 September. As a result, children’s hospitals are straining under the spike in cases.

A total of 750,000 children tested positive between 5 August and 2 September, The Guardian reported. In the same time period, 54,859 children were admitted to hospitals, according to the CDC. 5 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 and at least 444 have died, over the course of the pandemic.

Earlier on September 3 CDC released a report showing a fivefold increase in child hospitalization rates because of the Delta variant. The differences in children’s hospitalizations were even more startling when broken down by age. In the June-August time period, hospitalizations were 10 times higher for children under the age of four and for those between the ages of 12 to 17, the report said. Hospitalization was 10 times greater among unvaccinated than vaccinated children, the report added.

In the US, children aged 12 and up are eligible for vaccination. Those under the age of 12 are still not eligible for vaccination. In August, the AAP urged the FDA to expedite the emergency authorization of vaccines for children under 12. Less than half of eligible children are fully vaccinated, however, and the number of kids receiving their first dose has declined for the third week in a row.

