Washington | Jagran News Desk: Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk who recently bought Twitter on Tuesday said that he would reverse Twitter's ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump while speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference. A 'free speech absolutist', Musk recently inked a $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform.

The decision to ban Trump from Twitter did not silence the former president's voice, but rather amplified his views among people on the political right, Musk said, calling the ban "morally wrong and flat-out stupid."

Meanwhile, a few days back, Former U.S. President Donald Trump had said that he will not return to the social media platform Twitter even if his account is reinstated following the platform's purchase by billionaire Elon Musk.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," Mr Trump said.

He also said that he will formally join his own Truth Social startup in the coming days as planned.

Former US President Donald Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter in Jan 2021 due to the risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol. His ban from Twitter was the first time ever that the microblogging site has banned a head of state, the company had confirmed.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company had said in a tweet. Facebook Inc also suspended his account until at least the end of his presidential term.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh