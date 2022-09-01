Monkeypox: We Don't Have To Live With It, Says WHO Chief As Global Cases Breach 50,000-Mark | 10 Points

The World Health Organization on July 23, declared monkeypox a "public health emergency of international concern". Ever since the first case of the disease was reported, more than 50, 000 cases have been recorded worldwide as per the figures of WHO.

Although the transmission is not increasing with a rapid speed in the virus hotspots of Europe and the United States, the WHO dashboard still registered 50, 496 cases and 16 deaths this year to the UN agency.

Meanwhile, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while addressing a press conference said that the decline in the cases proved the outbreak could be halted. Let's take a look at the important points Tedros mentioned at the press conference.

1. He stated that many countries in America are still witnessing an increase in cases though the number of infected people in Canada is declining. "In the Americas, which accounts for more than half of reported cases, several countries continue to see increasing numbers of infections, although it is encouraging to see a sustained downward trend in Canada", he said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

2. He also talked about European countries seeing a slowing of the outbreak including Germany and the Netherlands. "Some European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, are also seeing a clear slowing of the outbreak, demonstrating the effectiveness of public health interventions and community engagement to track infections and prevent transmission," he mentioned. "These signs confirm what we have said consistently since the beginning: that with the right measures, this is an outbreak that can be stopped," added Tedros.

3. He further talked about how the disease can be eliminated. "Eliminating monkeypox needs three things: the evidence that it's possible, which we are now beginning to see; political will and commitment; and the implementation of public health measures in the communities that need them most."

4. While speaking about the COVID-19 outbreak he stated, "We might be “living with COVID-19” for the foreseeable future. But we don’t have to live with monkeypox."

6. Reportedly, in more than 90 countries where monkeypox is

not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease so far.

7. A total of 101 territories have reported monkeypox cases. Though only 52 out of these have recorded new cases in the past seven days.

8. 27 out of 52 territories witnessed the number of cases in single figures.

9. Nine countries have registered more than a thousand cases to the WHO including the United States (17,994), Spain (6,543), Brazil (4,693), France (3,547), Germany (3,467), Britain (3,413), Peru (1,463), Canada (1,228) and the Netherlands (1,160).

10. The data from the health authorities suggest that the cases have started slowing slightly.