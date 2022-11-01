Monkeypox Remains Global Health Emergency, WHO Renews Alert

The WHO label -- 'public health emergency of international concern' -- is designed to trigger a coordinated response across the world.

By Reuters
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 07:22 PM IST
A passenger undergoes monkeypox screening at the Chennai International Airport, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (ANI Photo/File)

The monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency, which is the World Health Organisation's highest level of alert, the UN agency's Emergency Committee said on Tuesday.

The WHO label, a "public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)", is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

The WHO said in July that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represented a global health emergency.

