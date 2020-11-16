Reacting to the development, Atul Gawande, a member of US President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory board, said that the world may soon have "very effective" vaccines that can be distributed widely in the upcoming spring season.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major breakthrough, US biotechnology firm Moderna on Monday announced that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate is more than 94 per cent effective against the novel coronavirus, which has killed over one million people globally. Moderna released interim results from the vaccine's late-stage phase-3 trials being conducted on more than 30,000 participants. According to the firm, its experimental coronavirus vaccine can prevent Covid-19 disease, including severe cases.

"This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.

Reacting to the development, Atul Gawande, a member of US President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory board, said that the world may soon have "very effective" vaccines that can be distributed widely in the upcoming spring season.

"The light at the end of the tunnel just got even brighter," Gawande, who is also a surgeon at a Harvard-affiliated hospital, wrote on Twitter. "We may now have multiple, very effective vaccines distributing widely in spring and summer," he added.

Earlier this month, US Pharma major Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced that their experimental vaccine against coronavirus has proven to be highly effective in preventing the Covid-19 disease. The vaccine proved to be more than 90 per cent effective in the first 94 subjects who had contracted the infection and developed at least one of the symptoms, the companies said in a statement.

The companies said an early analysis of the results showed that individuals who received two injections of the vaccine three weeks apart experienced more than 90% fewer cases of symptomatic Covid-19 than those who received a placebo. The Phase 3 study is underway and the final result may vary after further addition. Both Pfizer and Moderna have said that they will submit applications for emergency approval in the US.

