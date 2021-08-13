A report by news agency Reuters quoting the Congo police stated that the mob on Thursday looted Indian shops and warehouses, set a car on fire and stoned three other vehicles in Kinshasa's Limete neighbourhood.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A mob in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital attacked Indian businesses and vehicles in the backdrop of a Congolese student's death in Bengaluru police custody last week, the police said. The mob also looted shops and businesses owned by Indians following the death of Joel Malu, a Congolese student in Bengaluru.

A report by news agency Reuters quoting the Congo police stated that the mob on Thursday looted Indian shops and warehouses, set a car on fire and stoned three other vehicles in Kinshasa's Limete neighbourhood in response to a false rumour that a second Congolese national had died in India.

"Uncivilized people, mainly young people, have been looting stores and warehouses held by Indian nationals," said Kinshasa police commissioner Sylvano Kasongo. Meanwhile, the Police has also arrested three people and recovered 40 bales of stolen clothing, Kasongo said. The statement did not mention any injuries.

African diplomats have complained in the past about racism against their citizens living in India, especially in the aftermath of the beating death in 2016 of a Congolese man in Dehli.

The uproar started after Malu was arrested in Bengaluru on August 1 on suspicion of drug possession. The police said he complained of chest pains and was transferred to hospital, where he died. His death sparked clashes between protesters and baton-wielding officers in Bengaluru the following day.

On Monday, a rights group in the Democratic Republic of Congo called the Congolese National Movement MNC led a protest to demand explanations from the Indian authorities over Maalu's death. The group based in Goma, North Kivu warned that there will be consequences if nothing is done by the Indian authorities to provide justice.

People from African countries often accuse the Indian police of harassment and racism. Many of them claim that they are regularly detained on false charges of drug trafficking and that they are discriminated against on a daily basis.



