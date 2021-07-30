RDIF, The Gamaleya Center, AstraZeneca and R-Pharm signed a Memorandum of Intent aimed at cooperation in vaccine development. The RDIF was the first in the World to initiate such a study in December 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the third wave of the deadly COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Friday announced the initial safety results of the world's first study of a combination of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines. The preliminary analysis of the data demonstrates a high safety profile for the combined use of the vaccines with no serious adverse events or cases of coronavirus after vaccination.

Russia's sovereign wealth fund on Friday announced initial safety results of the world's first study of a combination between the COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly with the University of Oxford and the first component of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine (Sputnik Light vaccine based on human adenovirus serotype 26) in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"The heterogeneous boosting approach ("vaccine cocktail") using human adenovirus serotype 26 as the first component and human adenovirus serotype 5 as the second component) was at the core of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus," read a statement issued by the RDIF.

RDIF, The Gamaleya Center, AstraZeneca and R-Pharm signed a Memorandum of Intent aimed at cooperation in vaccine development. The RDIF was the first in the World to initiate such a study in December 2020.

"The first partnership of this kind was concluded in December 2020 in the presence of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. RDIF, The Gamaleya Center, AstraZeneca and R-Pharm signed a Memorandum of Intent aimed at cooperation in vaccine development," said RDIF's statement.

Studies on the safety and immunogenicity of the combination of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine in Azerbaijan began in February 2021.

"To date, 50 volunteers have been vaccinated and new participants are invited to join the trial. Interim analysis of the data demonstrates a high safety profile for the combined use of the vaccines with no serious adverse events or cases of coronavirus after vaccination."

According to the statement, the initial data on the immunogenicity of the combined use of AstraZeneca will be in August 2021.

"In August 2021, RDIF and partners will publish initial data on the immunogenicity of the combined use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine in Azerbaijan. Clinical trials of a combination of vaccines are being carried out in several countries as part of a global program. Volunteers are being vaccinated in UAE, and regulatory approval to conduct trials has been granted in Russia and Belarus," it said.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said, "As new strains of Coronavirus emerge, partnerships between vaccine manufacturers and combining different vaccines are key to successfully fight the pandemic. Based on the high efficacy of the heterogeneous boosting ("vaccine cocktail") approach, RDIF was the first in the world to initiate partnerships with other coronavirus vaccine manufacturers."

The first batch of Sputnik vaccines is expected to be produced at SII’s facilities in September, and both parties intend to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan