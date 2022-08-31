Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Passes Away At 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic (USSR) who ended the cold war between the Soviet Union and the United States (US), passed away on Tuesday, said Russian officials on Wednesday. He was 92-year-old.

In a statement, the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow said that Gorbachev died after a long illness, but provided no further details. "Mikhail Gorbachev passed away tonight after a serious and protracted disease," said the hospital said, as reported by Reuters.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has expressed "his deepest condolences" over the demise of Gorbachev, who had failed to prevent the collapse of the USSR, said his spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "Tomorrow he will send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends."

Several other global leaders, including United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, have also expressed over the demise of Gorbachev. In his statement, Guterres said that the world has "lost a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace".

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history. He did more than any other individual to bring about the peaceful end of the Cold War," he said.

European Union (EU) president Ursula Von Der Leyen said that Gorbachev was a "trusted and respected leader" as he paid respect to the late Soviet leader. "He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain. It opened the way for a free Europe ... This legacy is one we will not forget," he said.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I always admired the courage and integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion ... In a time of Putin's aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all."

Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, forged arms reduction deals with the United States and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War Two and bring about the reunification of Germany.

When pro-democracy protests swept across the Soviet bloc nations of communist Eastern Europe in 1989, he refrained from using force - unlike previous Kremlin leaders who had sent tanks to crush uprisings in Hungary in 1956 and Czechoslovakia in 1968.

But the protests fuelled aspirations for autonomy in the 15 republics of the Soviet Union, which disintegrated over the next two years in chaotic fashion.

Gorbachev struggled in vain to prevent that collapse.

On becoming general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party in 1985, aged just 54, he had set out to revitalise the system by introducing limited political and economic freedoms, but his reforms spun out of control.

His policy of 'glasnost' - free speech - allowed previously unthinkable criticism of the party and the state, but also emboldened nationalists who began to press for independence in the Baltic republics of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and elsewhere.

Many Russians never forgave Gorbachev for the turbulence that his reforms unleashed, considering the subsequent plunge in their living standards too high a price to pay for democracy.

(With inputs from Reuters)