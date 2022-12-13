Michelle Obama Reacts To Viral Video Of Woman Calling Hubby Barack Obama 'Fine'

At a political gathering in Detroit, Michigan, towards the end of October, former US president Barack Obama had jokingly remarked that he had become "older and grayer," leading one of the audience members to exclaim that he was, "finer than a mug!"

It wasn't until nearly two months later that Michelle Obama admitted that her husband had taken immense pleasure in the comment, saying that she had not seen the footage until then.

"I had heard about it—he came home and that was the first thing he said," Michelle said during the Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I was like, 'How did it go?'" to which Barack shot back, "Somebody said I was fine."

"I was like, 'Oh, really,'" she added. "That's so sweet," She further said.

In response to a question as to whether Michelle discloses such stories to Barack, the writer of The Light We Carry quipped, "No. He doesn't need to know all of my business."

Watch the clip here:

The couple who tied the knot in 1992, have two daughters, Malia aged 24 and Sasha aged 21. Michelle had recently revealed that they are enjoying a very quiet existence after Barack's busy eight-year tenure as president (which he served from 2009 to 2017) and could not be happier about it, reported by Entertainment Tonight.

"There's tons of boring times, which we love. After eight years in the White House, you want desperately to have—you celebrate the boring times. We look at each other and go, 'What are you doing?' which, as Michelle noted, is always met with, "'Nothing.' We're like, 'Yes!,'" she added.

Recently, Michelle had shared pictures from her book tour in San Francisco. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Thank you to all the folks who joined me in San Francisco for #TheLightWeCarry tour! And to @Michele_Norris I'm so grateful for your years of friendship and support. I can't believe we’re almost done with my book tour—one more show to go!"

Have a look at the post here: