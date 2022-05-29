New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Monkeypox, an infectious viral disease that spreads through close contact, continued to spread its wings across the world with Mexico reporting its first case on Saturday. Till now, more than 200 cases of the infection have been reported in nearly 20 countries, raising alarm because the disease mostly occurs in West and Central Africa and spreads elsewhere rarely.

Here are the 10 key points about the big story that you need to know:

1. Mexico confirmed its first Monkeypox case on Saturday. According to local officials, a 50-year-old man - who is a permanent resident of New York - is infected with the disease and getting treated in Mexico City.

2. Mexico's deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said he "probably got infected in the Netherlands", adding that his condition is currently stable.

3. Mexico is the second Latin American country after Argentina to report a case of monkeypox.

4. As the disease continues to spread across the globe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a warning, asking nations to take the right measures to contain the infection easily. Sylvie Briand, WHO director for Global Infectious Hazard Preparedness, has said the countries also need to share details about their vaccine stockpiles.

5. Briand fears that the infection "will spread in the community", noting that over 20 countries have already reported it. She further said that there are "many unknowns" about monkeypox because the WHO does not know "if this unusual situation is due to a virus change".

6. "It doesn't seem so because of first sequencing of the virus shows that the strain is not different from the strain we can find in endemic countries and it's probably more due to a change in human behaviour. But we are also investigating this and trying to understand the origin of this sudden outbreak of monkeypox in non-endemic countries," Briand was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

7. According to top health body, monkeypox is a "self-limited disease and typically lasts 2 to 4 weeks" with symptoms like headache, fever, fatigue, and skin rashes. It could be severe in children, pregnant women, or persons with immune suppression due to other conditions.

8. Meanwhile, health experts have called for more action from nations and WHO as they want the "early missteps of the COVID-19 pandemic" should not be repeated that delayed the detection of cases.

9. They want clearer guidance on how patients should be isolated and people who are at risk need to be protected.

10. "If this becomes endemic (in more countries), we will have another nasty disease and many difficult decisions to take," Isabelle Eckerle, a professor at the Geneva Centre for Emerging Viral Diseases in Switzerland, told Reuters.

