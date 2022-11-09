Meta Layoffs: Facebook Parent Fires Over 11,000 Employees In One Of Biggest Tech Layoffs This Year

Facebook parent META on Wednesday said it will let go of 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs. These layoffs came as the Facebook parent battles soaring costs and a weak advertising market.

"Today I'm sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history. I've decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go," Meta's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post today.

"We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1," Zuckerberg added.

"I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted," Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg added.

The broad job cuts, the first in Meta's 18-year history, follow thousands of layoffs at other major tech companies including Elon Musk-owned Twitter and Microsoft Corp. This is the first major round of layoffs at Meta, and is being considered as the most drastic one since Facebook began in 2004.

Zuckerberg stressed on the need to become more capital efficient and said the company would shift resources to "high priority growth areas" such as its AI discovery engine, ads and business platforms, as well as its metaverse project.

Meta said it would pay 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service as a part of the severance package and all remaining paid time off.

Employees will get cost of healthcare for six months and those impacted will receive their Nov. 15 vesting, according to the company.

The pandemic boom that boosted tech companies and their valuations has turned into a bust this year in the face of decades-high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates. Meta, whose shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value, said it also plans to cut discretionary spending and extend its hiring freeze through the first quarter.