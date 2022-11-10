Meta Fires Indian Man Two Days After He Relocated To Canada To Join Company

A DAY after Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg confirmed about laying off employees, one of the employees who was fired was an Indian man, Himanshu, who was sacked just two days after joining Meta.

In his LinkedIn post, he talked about being fired and said that he relocated to Canada to join the company, and just two days after joining, he was shown the door.

"I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff. My heart goes out to everyone facing a difficult situation right now," he wrote in his post.

He also asked the LinkedIn users to inform him about any hiring for a software engineer. "Honestly, I have no idea! I'm looking forward to whatever comes next. Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a software engineer (Canada or India),'' he concluded his post.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has completed his Bachelors and Masters in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, India.

While many users poured sympathy and consoled him, several also tried helping him by providing him with leads on job opportunities and sharing links of companies that are hiring software engineers.

One user wrote, "I'm not sure how these things happen? How does a company not know that they're making someone move across continents just to lay them off 2 days after?! Surely they had the 'layoff list' ready atleast a couple of weeks in advance. ''

A second user asked him to 'stay positive' and wished him luck. "I feel you buddy. I'm in a similar situation. Stay positive some one somewhere will help us out. All the Best!!," wrote the user.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Meta announced that it would be firing over 11,000 employees in order to reduce costs following disappointing earnings and a drop in revenue.

"Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta’s history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13 per cent and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go. We are also taking a number of additional steps to become a leaner and more efficient company by cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1," wrote Meta's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post.