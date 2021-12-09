Berlin | Jagran World Desk : German parliament, the Bundestag on Wednesday officially replaced the incumbent chancellor Angela Merkel for 16 years with Social Democrat Olaf Scholz. Scholz was Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister in Merkel’s government.

Olaf Scholz’s arrival into top leader’s position in Germany marks the official end of Merkel’s 16 years of Chancellorship in Germany. Elections of Scholzhas now formalised what is being seen as a pro-European Union coalition government. The newly elected set of parliamentarians in power have promised Green investments, that is, the investments aligned with environment friendly business practices and the conservation of natural resources.

Scholz won a clear majority of 395 votes from lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament, Bundestag President Baerbel Bas said on Wednesday.

Wearing a black face mask, Scholz waived as he received a standing ovation from lawmakers and accepted bouquets of flowers and a basket of apples from leading members of parliament.

Merkel officially handed over the chancellery to Scholz and wished him a "steady hand" as Germany faces a surging fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

After being formally nominated by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the nearby Bellevue Palace, Scholz returned to the historic Reichstag building in the heart of the German capital to take the oath of office in front of lawmakers and become Germany's ninth chancellor since the end of World War Two.

In one of his first interviews as chancellor, Scholz told Welt TV that Russia would have to face consequences if Ukraine's borders were violated, but he added that Germany and its allies were doing everything possible to avoid such an escalation.

- With input from Reuters

