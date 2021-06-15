The Magistrate Carette George adjourned the matter to June 25 while directing the authorities to keep Choksi under Police watch at Dominica China Friendship hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Mehul Choksi’s fate will remain jailed in Dominica at least till June 25. A Dominica Magistrate Court has adjourned the hearing into his “illegal entry” into the Caribbean nation case until June 25, Dominican media reported.

Choksi was reportedly a “no show” at the hearing as his lawyers submitted medical certificates from the doctors of Dominica China Friendship Hospital of “mental stress” and high blood pressure. The Court, however, asked authorities to present Choksi on June 17 for further remand.

The Magistrate Carette George adjourned the matter to June 25 while directing the authorities to keep Choksi under Police watch at Dominica China Friendship hospital.

Choksi’s former girlfriend “arranged his kidnapping”, claims fugitive’s lawyer

Michael Polak, Mehul Choksi’s lawyer, released a statement on Monday claiming the emergence of new evidence in the case. Polak released two videos showing a small boat, in which, he alleged, Choksi was gagged and beaten in the open seas following which he was allegedly transferred to a bigger boat sailing to Dominica.

Choksi’s lawyer added that Barbara Jabarica, fugitive diamantaire’s former girlfriend, arranged his kidnapping by seeking to book an accommodation at the shore where Choksi allegedly first reached in Dominica.

Mehul Choksi is wanted in Rs 13,500 Crore Punjab National Bank scam. He fled from New Delhi in January 2018, weeks before the banking scam came into light. Choksi had already taken the citizenship of Caribbean nation Antigua and Barbuda in June 2017 and was reportedly living with “packed bags” ever since.

Choksi had mysteriously gone missing from Antigua and Barbuda on May 23, following which he was next found in Dominica where he has been accused to have entered illegally. India, too, is demanding that Choksi instead be sent to India because he still hasn’t given up on Indian citizenship and remains a fugitive accused of defrauding thousands of Crores in India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma