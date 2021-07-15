Choksi had attached his medical reports, including a CT scan, to seek his bail. His CT scan showed "mildly worsening hematoma".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, absconding in Rs 13,500 crore PNB bank scam case, returned to Antigua and Barbuda for medical treatment, after 51 days of custody in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry, local media reported.

Choksi, 62, was granted bail by Dominica High Court to travel back to Antigua for seeking medical help from a neurologist. According to a report in the Antigua News Room, Choksi deposited bail money of EC Dollars 10,000 and flew back to Antigua in a chartered plane.

Choksi had attached his medical reports, including a CT scan, to seek his bail. His CT scan showed "mildly worsening hematoma". The doctors recommend an urgent review of his medical condition by a neurologist and a neurosurgical consultant.

"The services are not currently available on the island (Dominica). All courtesies extended to him would be greatly appreciated," the CT scan report dated June 29 signed by Doctors Yerandy Galle Gutierrez and Rene Gilbert Veranes of Princess Margaret Hospital of Dominica said.

Choksi is wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore bank fraud case in India. He had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.

Choksi was detained in neighbouring island country of Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend. His lawyers alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on May 23 by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta