The palace's independent law firm has been set up to carry out the investigations regarding the allegations made against Meghan. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Recently, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was accused of creating a toxic work environment at Buckingham Palace. And now, she has legally demanded proof of being called a bully. All this came into light post the Princess's interview at Oprah Winfrey show where she unveiled some facts about the royal family. Her interview stirred controversy all over the world, especially in Buckingham Palace. The palace's independent law firm has been set up to carry out the investigations regarding the allegations made against Meghan.

Meanwhile, she has legally asked for proof on being called a bully. As per reports from Fox News, she wanted to go through all the documents which are related to the allegation against her by the Queen. On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan have agreed to help with the probe.

According to reports, the princess has been accused of allegedly making the staff members at Kensington Palace cry and making the work environment toxic. For the unversed, Meghan and Harry lived at the palace after getting married in 2018.

Meanwhile, talking about their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, the duo made some shocking claims against the British royal family after their exit from it which they announced last year. In the interview, Prince Harry said that his father Prince Charles stopped taking his calls when he and his wife Meghan decided to quit the royal family. He said, "I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?"

Meanwhile, Meghan claimed that Prince Harry's family was worried about their son, Archie's skin colour. "In those months when I was pregnant... we have in tandem the conversation of 'he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta