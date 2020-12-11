Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari is among the 18 astronauts selected by National Aeronautics and Space Administration for its Artemis lunar exploration program.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Indian-American US Air Force Colonel Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari is among the 18 astronauts selected by National Aeronautics and Space Administration for its Artemis lunar exploration program. The members of the Artemis team -- half of whom are women -- were introduced by US Vice President Mike Pence during the eighth National Space Council meeting at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

The lunar exploration program will land the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024 and establish a sustainable human lunar presence by the end of the decade.

"I give you the heroes who will carry us to the Moon and beyond -- the Artemis Generation," Pence said, as quoted in a report by NASA. "It is amazing to think that the next man and first woman on the Moon are among the names that we just read. The Artemis Team astronauts are the future of American space exploration -- and that future is bright."

43-year old Chari, who is part of the team, will be the first astronaut of Indian origin to be part of a lunar mission. Chari is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy and US Naval Test Pilot School.

Chari's father Sreenivas V Chari had immigrated to the US from Hyderabad, according to a report by news agency IANS. "One think from India that he brought with him was that school and education is a privilege. It's not a right. And that was something that was very, very much enforced in our house and we never took for granted the fact we got to go to school," Chari said in an interview to the agency.

Chari is the third Indian-origin astronaut to work for NASA. He worked on F-15E upgrades and later on the F-35 development program before joining the astronaut corps in 2017.

Taking to Twitter after Pence announced the names of 18 astronauts, Chari said he is proud to be part of the team that will take humans to the moon again.

Thanks @SenJoniErnst proud to be part of the team working to take humans to the moon to stay. And proud (& thankful for the upbringing) to be an Iowan https://t.co/0hRXMzQtgW — Raja Chari (@Astro_Raja) December 10, 2020

