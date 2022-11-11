Meet Nabeela Syed, The 23-Year-old Indian-Origin Woman Who Scripted History In US Midterm Polls

Indian-American Democrat Nabeela Syed become the youngest member to get elected to the Illinois General Assembly (Image Credits: @NabeelaforIL/Twitter)

A 23-YEAR-OLD Muslim Indian-American Democrat Nabeela Syed has scripted history as she became the youngest member to get elected to the Illinois General Assembly. In the US midterm elections, Democrat Syed defeated her Republican opponent Chris Bos after receiving 52.3 per cent votes in the election for the 51st District in the Illinois State House of Representatives.

Taking to Twitter, Indian American shared her happiness and wrote, “My name is Nabeela Syed. I’m a 23-year-old Muslim, Indian-American woman. We just flipped a Republican-held suburban district. And in January, I’ll be the youngest member of the Illinois General Assembly.”

She further shared a thread to thank her voters and her team that made her win. “Thank you thread incoming tomorrow. We had an incredible team that made this possible,” Syed said in a subsequent tweet.

The 23 - year old Syad also shared a post on Instagram and wrote “When I announced for State Representative, I made it a mission to genuinely engage in conversation with people – to give them a reason to get involved in our democracy and hope for better leadership that represents their values.”

“We won this race because the people of the 51st District want a representative who is ready to fight for them and their families. I knocked every door in this district. Tomorrow, I start knocking them again to thank them for placing their trust in me. I’m ready to get to work,” she added further.