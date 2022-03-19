New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The White House has appointed an Indian-American public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha to take over as President Joe Biden's Covid-19 Response Coordinator. Dr. Jha will replace Jeff Zients who has led the Biden administration this far.

Announcing Dr. Jha's appointment, President Biden in a statement praised him as one of the leading public health experts in America and "a well known figure to many Americans for his wise and calming public presence."

"..And as we enter a new moment in the pandemic - executing on my National Covid-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from Covid - Dr Jha is the perfect person for the job," Biden said.

Here's all you need to know about Biden's Bihar born Covid-19 Response Coordinator:

Dr. Ashish Jha is the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. He was born in Pursaulia, Bihar in 1970. Nine years later, Dr. Jha migrated to Canada with his parents and in 1983 they moved to the United States. He pursued BA in economics from Columbia University and did MD from Harvard Medical School. Dr. Jha has also taught at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School. He is widely known for his groundbreaking research on Ebola- the deadly virus that broke out across Africa.

In several interviews since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged- Dr. Jha has promoted a stringent approach to battling the virus.

The Brown University in a statement described Dr. Jha's candidature as “a globally recognized expert on pandemic preparedness and response as well as on health policy research and practice.”

“I am honoured to accept President Biden’s invitation and do so confident that the School of Public Health will advance around critical issues including pandemic preparedness and key initiatives we have launched to improve understanding and policy in key public health issues, and train the next generation of public health leaders,” Jha said in a statement

The US is the worst hit nation by the pandemic. The county has reported over 968,300 deaths and more than 79,631,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha