New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Akshata Murthy, the wife of British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, has garnered a lot of attention lately for her riches. Akshata is believed to have a net worth that is higher than the Queen of England. Akshata holds shares worth almost a billion dollars in the tech firm, Infosys, according to the company's disclosure to the stock exchanges. This has triggered controversy, as Akshata who lives in the UK is able to save a lot of tax on her foreign income as she holds a non-domicile status in the country.

Here's all you need to know about Akshata Murty and her non-domicile status controversy:

Who is Akshata Murthy?

Akshata Murthy is the wife of MP and Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak and the daughter of India's one of the richest man N.R. Narayana Murthy- who is the co-founder of IT company Infosys. She herself is a billionaire as she is believed to be richer than Queen Elizabeth- II, the empress of the United Kingdom.

Akshata Murthy is a British-based Indian fashion designer who runs the fashion label Akshata Designs. She is also a director of a venture capital firm Catamaran Ventures UK Ltd. founded by her dad in 2010.

Along with this, Akshata holds 0.91 per cent shares in his father's tech firm Infosys which is worth £500 million. This makes the Indian-born Akshata richer than the Queen, whose personal wealth is about £350 million (USD 460 million), according to the 2021 Sunday Times Rich List quoted by news agency AFP.

Akshata tied the knot with Rishi Sunak in 2009, in a two-day wedding in Bangalore. According to The Times report, the couple is said to own "at least four properties", including a five-bedroom mews house in Kensington, valued at about £7million. They met while studying at top US university Stanford, California. Even Sunak is believed to be potentially the wealthiest MP in the British Parliament.

What is Akshata Murty’s non dom status?

Akshata Murty enjoys the benefits of non-dom status in the UK. Non dom status allows UK residents who hold permanent residency is in another country not pay UK tax on their foreign income. Since Akshata is an Indian citizen living in the UK she is not obliged to pay tax on her foreign income to the UK government. The Guardian reported, that Akshata may have saved up to £20 million on her UK tax bill by being a non dom which has garned huge criticism lately.

Meanwhile, Akshata claims that she is not applying for permanent residency in the UK because she wants to return to India after some time to take care of her ailing parents. But her spokesperson said she will continue to pay taxes on all her UK income.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha