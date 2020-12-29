Born in Kashmir, Aisha was raised in Louisiana in the US and completed her graduation from Davidson College in North Carolina.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Adding to the list of Indian-origin people in the White House, Kashmir-born Aisha Shah has bagged a senior post in US President-elect Joe Biden's Digital Strategy team. Aisha has been given the position of Partnerships Manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy. She will be working under Rob Flaherty, who will head the Digital Strategy team.

Born in Kashmir, Aisha was raised in Louisiana in the US and completed her graduation from Davidson College in North Carolina. She is currently working in the Smithsonian Institution as an advancement specialist. Aisha Shah also served as the partnerships manager at Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign for the US Presidential elections.

Prior to the role in Smithsonian Institution, Aisha also worked as an assistant manager on the Corporate Fund of the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, supporting the first-ever expansion of a presidential memorial. She also has the experience of working as a strategic communications specialist at Buoy, an integrated marketing firm that specialises in social impact communications.

Announcing the new team, US President-elect Joe Biden said that this diverse team will help connect the White House to the American people in new and innovative ways. "This team of diverse experts has a wide range of experience in digital strategy and will help connect the White House to the American people in new and innovative ways. They bring a shared commitment to building our nation back better, and I am thrilled to have them on our team," Biden said.

Among other members of the White House Office of Digital Strategy are Brendan Cohen (Platform Manager), Maha Ghandour (Digital Partnerships Manager), Jonathan Hebert (Video Director), Jaime Lopez (Director of Platforms), Carahna Magwood (Creative Director), Abbey Pitzer (Designer), Olivia Raisner (Traveling Content Director), Rebecca Rinkevich (Deputy Director Of Digital Strategy), Christian Tom (Deputy Director Of Digital Strategy) and Cameron Trimble (Director of Digital Engagement).

"These diverse, accomplished, and talented individuals demonstrate that the president and vice president-elect are building an administration that looks like America and is ready to deliver results on day one, Joe Biden's transition team said, adding that a reflection of the critical role digital strategy plays in reaching the American people, the Biden-Harris White House will feature a robust digital team.

"Digital communities and online spaces have taken on even more importance in the wake of the pandemic. We're building a team to speak to the lived experiences of all Americans. With much of our lives online, it is critical for this administration's digital efforts to be inclusive and extensive," said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan