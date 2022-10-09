Massive Fire Breaks Out At Islamabad's Centaurus Mall In Pakistan, No Casualties Reported

The flames of fire quickly spread across other floors of the building, as well as the upper sections where the residential apartments are located.

By JE News Desk
Sun, 09 Oct 2022 08:12 PM IST
Minute Read
A massive fire broke out at the third floor of the Centaurus Mall of Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Sunday, as per a local media.

According to The Express Tribune, the flames of fire quickly spread across other floors of the building, as well as the upper sections where the residential apartments are located.

A video of the same has also surfaced online. However, as per reports, no casualties have been reported so far.

According to a Pakistan media report, a delay in the arrival of rescue teams intensified the fire and it rapidly spread News from third floor to the first floor of the building.

