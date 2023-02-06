More Than 2600 Killed After 3 Massive Earthquakes Jolt Turkey, Syria; Operations At Oil-Hub Halted | Latest Developments

THREE Massive earthquakes – of 7.8, 7.6 and 6.0 magnitude jolted Turkey on Monday and killed more than 2,600 people and injured thousands, reported the Associated Press. The death toll is expected to rise even more. The devastation of the quake was seen in Turkey as well as neighbouring country Syria.

The magnitude 7.8 quake brought down whole apartment blocks in Turkish cities and piled more devastation on millions of Syrians displaced by years of war.

In Turkey, the death toll stood at 1,541, Vice President Fuat Oktay said. At least 928 people were killed in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers in the northwestern region controlled by insurgents.

In Syria, the health ministry said 538 people had been killed and more than 1,326 injured. In the Syrian rebel-held northwest, emergency workers said 390 people had died.

According to officials, the quake halted operations at Turkey's major oil export hub in Ceyhan and stopped key crude oil flows from Iraq and Azerbaijan.

The Tribeca shipping agency said in a notice that the BTC terminal at Ceyhan that exports Azeri crude oil will be closed through Wednesday pending damage assessments. Azerbaijan uses the Turkish port of Ceyhan as its main crude export hub, with a flow of about 650,000 barrels per day.

Meanwhile, poor internet connections and damaged roads between some of the worst-hit cities in Turkey's south, homes to millions of people, hindered efforts to assess and address the impact.

In Turkey, schools throughout the country’s 81 provinces would be closed until February 13 following the deadly earthquake. Schools were closed for a two-week holiday and were set to open Monday but had remained shut in some cities because of snowstorms.

The catastrophic quake in the nation caused havoc and led to severe destruction, the quake destroyed a historic castle perched on top a hill in the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

Also Read: Catastrophic Earthquakes Take Several Thousand Lives In Turkey, Syria; Here's Why These Quakes Were So Deadly

President Tayyip Erdogan, called it a historic disaster and the worst earthquake to hit Turkey since 1939 but said authorities were doing all they could. "Everyone is putting their heart and soul into efforts although the winter season, cold weather and the earthquake happening during the night makes things more difficult," he said.

Soon after the quake, many countries including India are rushing aid for the quake-torn countries. PM Narendra Modi reached out to quake hit-Turkey. “India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy,” the PM tweeted and said the government has decided to send rescue teams, medical teams and relief material.

US President Joe Biden condoled loss of lives and said that his administration has been working closely with Turkey, and added that an authorized immediate US response to the earthquake was in place.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance."

Also Read:Deadly Earthquakes That Killed Thousands Over The Past Two Decades; A Timeline

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement: "My thoughts are with the people of Turkiye and Syria this morning, particularly with those first responders working so valiantly to save those trapped by the earthquake. The UK stands ready to help in whatever way we can."

French President Emmanuel Macron described the images coming from both countries as "terrible" and said his country "stands ready to provide emergency aid", while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country mourned with the relatives of those killed and "will of course send help".

Also, the UK government said that it will immediately deploy emergency response teams to Turkey to assist with rescue efforts in the wake of the country's worst earthquake in decades. A flight is expected to depart the UK at 4 pm local time and arrive around 9 pm local time in the Turkish city of Gaziantep.