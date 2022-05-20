New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wished his wife Priscilla Chan on their wedding anniversary. The couple recreated a picture from their wedding in which they can be seen lovingly holding their hands together and smiling while looking at each other. They got married in 2012 and it is their 10th wedding anniversary.

Sharing the picture, Mark Zuckerberg wrote, "10 years married and half our lives together. Here's to more adventures". He shared his wedding photo and wrote, "And, the same photo from our wedding 10 years ago.” Netizens have flooded the comment section with the 'Happy wedding anniversary' and 'congratulations' comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

Priscilla Chan is a paediatrician and philanthropist who studied medicine at the University of California after graduating from Harvard University. The couple met at Harvard University and started dating in 2003. Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan welcomed their first daughter, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg, in December 2015. They welcomed their second daughter August in August 2017.

Mark Zuckerberg is the co-founder of Facebook and its parent company Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook, Inc.), and he is the chairman, chief executive officer, and controlling shareholder of Meta Platforms. Meta Platforms, Inc. is the parent organization of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among other subsidiaries. Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook in February 2004, and in 2007, he became the world's youngest self-made billionaire. In 2012, Facebook Inc. acquired Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking service, with a plan to keep the company independently managed. Later, in 2014, Facebook Inc. also acquired WhatsApp, an instant messaging app.

Recently Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp now has an emoji reactions feature for its users, just like Instagram and Facebook. The users can see thumbs up, heart, face with tears of joy, face with mouth open, crying face, and a person with folded hands emoticons while using the reaction feature.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav