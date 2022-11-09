Mark Zuckerberg Confirms Mass Layoffs At WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook As Meta Suffers Huge Losses

META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed the laying off employees starting Wednesday morning a day after he held a meeting with top executives of the company on Tuesday where the Meta chief appeared downcast.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Zuckerberg held himself responsible for the firings and said that his missteps and over-optimism about growth led to overstaffing of employees at Meta. Zuckerberg mentioned recruiting and business teams as among those facing layoffs, the report said.

Meta employees were expected to be informed about the layoffs in a company-wide email to be sent in the morning today (local time). The WSJ report further stated that the employees fired from the organisation will get a four month salary as severance.

Meta layoffs, largest of the year to date in the tech sector, came after the company reported huge loss in the market value and consistently falling revenues with stocks down by 70 per cent.

According to media reports, Meta had over 87,000 employees as of September 30 and it was expected that 10 per cent of workforce will be fired as of today.

The layoffs in Meta came nearly a week after another tech giant, Twitter, fired over 50 per cent of its total employees after world’s richest man Elon Musk took over. Musk defended his decision citing huge losses to the social media giant.

According to media reports, Microsoft Corp also laid off around 1,000 employees across several divisions in October this year.

Back in September, CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed staff that Meta planned to reduce spending and thought of changes in the existing teams. A recruiting freeze was established by the California-based social media giant, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg said in a statement, “More recently our revenue has been flat to slightly down for the first time. So we have to adjust.”

Meta is observing its first ever budget cut since its foundation in 2004. It reflects a steep slowdown in digital advertising revenue, fluctuation in American economy with situation of recession Meta chief’s significant investment in a speculative virtual-reality push known as the metaverse.