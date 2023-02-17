Marina Yankina, Russian Defence Official Who Funded Ukraine War, Dies After Falling From Building

Marina Yankina, a high-ranking Russian defence official died after falling from a window of a building in St Petersburg.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, a passerby found Yankina at the entrance of a house on Zamshina Street in St Petersburg. She is believed to have fallen from 160 feet to her death.

She was head of the financial support department of the Russian Ministry of Defence for the Eastern Military District. Reportedly, Yankina also helped Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

The news of her death was confirmed by the Russian Investigative Committee and the press service of the Western Military District 'Fontanka', and an investigation into the matter has also been started.

Her personal belongings were found on the 16th floor of the building. Citing media outlet 'Mash on Moika,' the news report said that Yankina had called her ex-husband and informed him what she was intending to do.

"She told him about what she was going to do and where she would leave things - and also asked to call the police. A few minutes after the call, she was found dead," the media outlet 'Mash on Moika,' said.

Yankina also served in the Federal Tax Service and also worked as the Deputy Chairman of the Property Relations Committee of St. Petersburg before joining the Western Military region.

She is also believed to have played a major role to increase funding for the conflict that Russia began on February 24.

Meanwhile, Yankina is the most recent Russian to die during the Russia-Ukraine war. Her death is followed by Major General Vladimir Makarov, a Russian general, who was recently fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, was found dead in a suspected suicide, as per the news report.

Earlier on December 26, Pavel Antonov, the deputy of the Russian Duma died in India after falling out of a hotel window, as per the Daily Mail report.

Besides him, the former chief of Russian Ground Forces Aleksey Maslov died in hospital on December 25 while Aleksandr Buzakov who served as the head of Russia's 'admiralty shipyards' for a decade died on December 24.

(With inputs from ANI)