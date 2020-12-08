Margaret Keenan was administered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine dose at a local hospital in Coventry, central England on Tuesday at 0631 GMT.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 90-year-old woman from Britain, Margaret Keenan, has become the world's first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine outside of a trial. Keenan was administered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine dose at a local hospital in Coventry, central England on Tuesday at 0631 GMT. The vaccination against coronavirus came as an early birthday present for her as she turns 91 next week.

Britain became the first Western country to authorise the emergency use of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday.

"I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19," Reuters quoted Keenan, as she received the jab from a nurse originally from the Philippines in front of media persons.

"It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year," she said.

Keenan, nicknamed maggie, has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren. She worked as a jewellery shop assistant before retiring four years ago.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed the beginning of vaccination a "huge step forward" in the country's fight against coronavirus. Tuesday has been dubbed as "V-Day" or Vaccine Day in the UK.

"Today marks a huge step forward in the UK's fight against coronavirus, as we begin delivering the vaccine to the first patients across the whole country. I am immensely proud of the scientists who developed the vaccine, members of the public who took part in trials, and the NHS who have worked tirelessly to prepare for rollout," said Johnson.

He, however, cautioned people that mass vaccination will take time and urged them to remain "clear-eyed" and continue to follow the lockdown rules.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma