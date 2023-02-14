Equatorial Guinea Confirms Marburg Virus Outbreak, Nine People Dead | Know What This Ebola-Like Virus Is

EQUATORIQAL Guinea’s Health Minister, on Monday, confirmed that nine people have died due to an outbreak of an Ebola-like Marburg virus which causes a hemorrhagic fever. He also announced that quarantine measures have been implemented in the province from where these cases are being reported.

The cases first started being reported from the densely forested region close to the broder between Gabon and Cameroon in West Africa. The government had then said they were investigating what could have caused these cases of hemorrhagic fever. However, they had claimed that just three people have so far shown “light symptoms”.

A health alert has been declared in Kie-Ntem province (apparent epicentre of the virus) and the neighbouring district of Mongomo, Equatorial Guinea’s Health Minister, Mitoha Ondo’o Ayekaba, informed reporters in press conference. He further informed that a “lockdown plan” has been implemented after consulting with the World Health Organisation and the United Nations.

“The quarantine is impacting 4,325 people in Kie-Ntem,” he said, as quoted news agency PTI.

The nine deaths, that have been reported so far, have occurred in one month’s time between January 7 and February 7, the Minister said. Another dead person’s body is being tested as there are suspicion that it occurred due to the Marburg Virus on February 10.

The virus behind this outbreak is a highly dangerous pathogen that leads to severe fever, bleeding, and failure of several organs in the host body. It hampers a human body’s ability to function. The Marburg Virus is part of the same family as Ebola - Filovirus. Ebola has been a serious contagion in several regions of Africa in the past.

The African fruit bats are the natural host of this virus. They carry it but do not fall sick because of it. However, they can easily pass it down to primates (monkeys, Gorillas, Chimpanzees, and humans). In humans, this virus spreads through blood and exchange of bodily fluids.

The World Health Organisation has put the fatality rate of this virus between 24 to 88 per cent during the previous outbreaks. The fatality rate depends on the strain of the virus and its management, according to WHO.

What is Marburg Virus?

The global health monitoring body believes apart from the nine people who have died, 16 others have shown symptoms in Kie-Ntem, it said in a statement. These symptoms have included severe fever and vomitting blood.

The incubation time that this virus takes is in the range of 2 to 21 days. Symptoms start showing after that period. These symptoms include - high fever, headaches, muscular pain, vomiting and diarrhoea. These symptoms make the early detection of the virus difficult as they are very similar to those of typhoid and malaria.

This is the first time such an outbreak of this virus is being reported from a central African country. In the past, outbreaks have been reported from Angola, DR Congo, Guinea, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda.

The WHO has sent specialised teams to aid local authorities in containing the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, neighbouring nations of Gabon and Cameroon have already implemented testing and border restrictions in some areas after these cases first came to light.

Ghana had reported two deaths due to the virus in July last year. These were the first such cases in West Africa. That outbreak was reported to have ended in September.

Equatorial Guinea is an oil-rich state that has been ruled, since 1979, by an authoritarian President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

(With agency inputs)