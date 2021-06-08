The technical glitch is likely to be from Fastly, a popular CDN provider, which confirmed it was facing an outage on its status website.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a massive internet outage, several popular websites including leading news portals on Tuesday faced outage globally, including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, GitHub, Hulu, HBO Max, CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, BBC, Financial Times and more.

The technical glitch is likely to be from Fastly, a popular CDN provider, which confirmed it was facing an outage on its status website. The affected sites, which included media organisations ‘Financial Times' and ‘Guardian' among others, displayed a message saying "503 Service Unavailable".

San Francisco-based Fastly, a global online content delivery network (CDN), reported an outage across its network affecting the sites which use its platform. The firm said there were issues with its global content delivery network (CDN) and was implementing a fix.

In a statement, Fastly said, "We identified a service configuration that triggered disruption across our POPs (points of presence) globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online."

Fastly runs what is known as an "edge cloud", which is designed to speed up loading times for websites, as well as protect them from denial-of-service attacks and help them when traffic is peaking.

According to the BBC, the outage related problems seem localised, affecting specific locations across Europe and the US. Media websites like CNN and the New York Times were also hit. Similar problems have affected Amazon Web Services, another huge cloud computing firm, in the past.

Fastly supports news sites and apps like CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times and many others. It also provides content delivery for Twitch, Pinterest, HBO Max, Hulu, Reddit, Spotify and other services.

Nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to Downdetector.com. Amazon's Twitch was also experiencing an outage, according to Downdetector's website.

A Content Distribution Network, or CDN, is a network of proxy servers and their data centres are distributed across a wide area. These companies run global networks of servers to improve the performance and availability of web services.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan