Man Gets Rejected By Google 39 Times, Gets Offer On 40th Attempt

We all work day and night in order to get our dream jobs. But it's not always that easy. There are times when even after working for days and doing every possible thing, we are left disheartened. While some may give up all their hopes, some believe in following the mantra of ' Failure Is The Pillar Of Success. A rejection that often leaves people demotivated, sometimes also motivates people to work harder and do better.

Tyler Cohen, who worked as an Associate Manager - Strategy & Ops at DoorDash, an online food ordering and food delivery platform based in America, has a similar story. Tyler's story is an inspiration to many youngsters who are working hard to make their dream true. Taking to LinkedIn, he shared a screenshot of his communication with Google. He wrote, “There’s a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I’m still trying to figure out which one I have”.

Hailing from San Francisco, he kept trying even after being rejected 39 times by Google. The picture posted by him shows a screenshot of the e-mails exchanged between him and Google. In the photo, it is seen that he first applied for a job at the tech giant in August 2019. He kept getting rejected till July 19, 2022.

The post has gone viral on LinkedIn with more than 40, 000 likes and over 900 comments. Meanwhile, Google while commenting on the post said, "What a journey it's been, Tyler! It was definitely time."

Many LinkedIn users also shared their stories of rejections in the comment section. "I am 83 applications, 52 rejections, and 1 waiting to hear back (final round). It's brutal out here," a user said.

Meanwhile, most of the users appreciated Tyler's hard work and congratulated him on his grand success. "Nice! Make sure to rock that bow tie on your first day," said a second user.