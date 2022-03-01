Kyiv/ Moscow/ New York | Jagran News Desk: "Mama, I'm in Ukraine. I'm afraid," this is what a Russian soldier wrote to his mother describing his horror about the war in Ukraine before losing his life on the battlefield. The message was read out by Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), during the emergency session of the General Assembly.

In the purported message, the Russian soldier was asked by his mother if his papa could send him a parcel. To this, the Russian soldier described his horror about the war and said he is not in training sessions, adding they are allegedly targeting civilians and bombing cities.

"Mom I'm no longer in Crimea. I'm not in training sessions," he told his mother. "Mama, I'm in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians."

"We were told that they would welcome us and they are falling under our armoured vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass. They call us fascists. Mama. This is so hard," he added.

Before reading out the messages at the UNGA, Kyslytsya asked people to "visualise the magnitude of the tragedy" in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian government, over 4,500 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in the war since February 24.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN read out text messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before he was killed. He read them in Russian.



"Mama, I'm in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid. We are bombing all of the cities...even targeting civilians." pic.twitter.com/mLmLVLpjCO — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) February 28, 2022

It has repeatedly urged the Russian soldiers to leave Ukraine and "save their lives". "When I was running for president, I said that every one of us is president. Because we are all responsible for our state. For our beautiful Ukraine. And now it just so happens that each of us is a warrior. A warrior in his place," said Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

Russia, however, has shown no signs of ending hostilities and has blamed Ukraine for the war. It has also continued its march towards the capital of Kyiv. The United Kingdom (UK) has said Russia's advance on Kyiv has made little progress in the past 24 hours, but it has increased shelling on the Ukrainian capital.

"Russian forces have increased their use of artillery north of Kyiv and in the vicinities of Kharkiv and Chernihiv. The use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties," said UK's Defence Ministry.

