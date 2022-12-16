12 Killed, More Than 50 Rescued After Landslide Hits Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, Rescue Ops Continue

AT LEAST 12 people were killed after a landslide struck a campsite on the outskirts of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur on early Friday. More than 50 were rescued and zones are still missing, the officials, quoted by Reuters said.

The landslide took place in Selangor state, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, tearing down a hillside into an organic farm with camping facilities, the state fire and rescue department said in a statement. More than 90 persons were caught in the landslide, with 59 discovered safe and 22 still missing, the department said.

As many as eight have been shifted to the hospital. According to health minister Zaliha Mustafa, one of those rushed to the hospital was pregnant, and others had injuries ranging from minor cuts to potential spinal damage.

The 22-year-old Teh Lynn Xuan, was with 40 others when the landslide struck. She said one of her brothers died, while another is in the hospital. "I heard a loud sound like thunder, but it was the rocks falling," she told Malay-language daily Berita Haria. "We felt the tents becoming unstable and soil was falling around us. Luckily, I was able to leave the tent and go to someplace safer. My mother and I managed to crawl out and save ourselves."Reuters reported.

The District police chief Suffian Abdullah said the 5-year-old child was one of those who lost their lives in the incident and all of them are Malaysians. Almost 400 people from several agencies had been deployed, with search-and-rescue efforts ongoing, he said.

"I pray that the missing victims can be found safely soon," Malaysia's minister of natural resources, environment and climate change, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, tweeted on Friday morning, one of several ministers who were heading to the scene. "The rescue team has been working since early. I'm going down there today."

The region is in its rainy season but no major rain or tremors were observed overnight. A year ago, flooding caused by excessive rain displaced over 21,000 people in seven states across the country.