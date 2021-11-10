New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Malala Yousafzai, the 24-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Pakistani activist, on Tuesday said that she has tied the knot with her long-time partner Asser Malik in a small and private nikkah ceremony at Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK).

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Malala said in her tweet.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

As Malala shared her Nikkah picture with Asser, people on the internet are curious to know who he is. During various interviews, Malala had often said that she barely believes in the institution of marriage. However, after meeting Asser, her perspective of looking at marriage completely changed. People across the internet are adoring the pictures shared by the duo.

Who is Asser Malik?

Malala Yousafzai's husband Asser Malik is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and had joined the organisation in 2020. Asser completed his bachelor's degree in economics and political science in 2012 (2008-2012) from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

Before working for PCB, Asser was associated with the amateur league as a high-ranking manager. The amateur league that tried to revitalise Pakistani interest in cricket.

According to ESPN crinifo, Asser was given the position of managing director of a player-management agency and franchise owner in the amateur league Last Man Stand. Apart from that, he was also associated with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans and was given the position of operational manager.

Back in 2020, Asser shared a group selfie on Instagram where he can be seen cheering for Pakistan at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, UK and Malala can also be seen in the picture.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen